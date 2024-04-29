Tennessee Governor Signs ‘Baby Olivia Act’ Requiring Public Schools to Show Students Video of Unborn Babies Developing in the Womb (Video)

Last week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the ‘Baby Olivia Act’ into law.

The law requires public schools to show school children a “high-quality, computer-generated animation or high-definition ultrasound” of unborn babies as they develop in the womb.

According to Life Site, “family life curriculum is required by Tennessee law in all counties where the teen birth rate exceeds 19.5 per 1,000 females between the ages of 15 and 19, which amount to 78 of the state’s 95 counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

On March 18, 2024, The Tennessee State House adopted amendments #1 and #2 and passed House Bill 2435 which states:

AMENDMENT #1 rewrites the bill to, instead, enact the Baby Olivia Act, which requires a family life curriculum that directly or indirectly addresses human growth, human development, or human sexuality to include the presentation of a high-quality, computer-generated animation or high-definition ultrasound of at least three minutes in duration that shows the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development, such as “Meet Baby Olivia,” a high-quality, computer-generated animation developed by Live Action that shows the process of fertilization and the stages of human development inside the uterus. AMENDMENT #2 deletes the requirement that the development of “sex organs” be included in the computer-generated animation or high-definition ultrasound of at least three minutes.

The law cites the computer-animated “Baby Olivia” video by Live Action, which depicts fertilization and fetal development from conception, as an example of an animation that would meet the law’s requirements. The video has been viewed almost 7 million times on YouTube.

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose shared the news on X along with the powerful Baby Olivia video, “BREAKING: The Baby Olivia Act has been signed into law in Tennessee. This law ensures that over 1 million TN public school students will be taught scientifically accurate information about when life begins using world-class educational materials like Live Action’s Baby Olivia.

“TN joins North Dakota in leading the way in human development education in schools. Watch what students across the nation will see below.”

Life Site reports:

The video goes on to depict milestone events of early fetal development with vivid computer animation, including the emergence of a detectable heartbeat at 22 days from conception, and recordable brain activity at six weeks from fertilization. “[Baby Olivia] can bring her hands together at 7 ½ weeks, and separate fingers and toes emerge. She can also begin to hiccup,” the video explains. Live Action has verified that the video accurately depicts fetal development, citingthe review and certification of “leading OBGYNs and medical professionals” including Dr. David Bolender, who has a PhD in Cell Biology, Neurobiology & Anatomy, and Michelle Cretella, MD, Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians. The information in the video was derived from the Endowment for Human Development, a bioethics nonprofit.

Watch the powerful Baby Olivia video below: