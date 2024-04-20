Teacher Threatens to ‘Shoot Up’ Preschool in Nashville

Police have arrested a Tennessee teacher for allegedly threatening to shoot a colleague at her preschool.

Sheneca Cowart was arrested and charged with assault, threat of mass violence at a school, and two counts of carrying a weapon to a school following Thursday’s incident at The Academy of McCrory Lane.

NBC News reports,

Authorities took Cowart into custody after witnesses said she threatened to “retrieve a firearm and made threats against another teacher and the school after an argument,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Staff members alleged 29-year-old Cowart threatened to “shoot up” the preschool and that she keeps a gun “on her,” according to NBC News affiliate WSMV.

Another teacher claimed to overhear Cowart say “when I start shooting, you better run,” prompting the preschool to go into lockdown, WSMV reported.

The police department recovered one handgun from Cowart’s purse and another firearm in the driver’s side door of her vehicle.

Cowart was held on a $37,000 bond before being released from jail the same night.