Sword-Wielding Maniac Stabs Five People Outside London Underground Station, 13-Year-Old Boy Killed

A man has been arrested in London after stabbing several people with a sword outside one of the city’s underground stations.
The individual, who has yet to be identified, reportedly drove his vehicle into Hainault Station before going on his melee spree.
Sky News reports:
A critical incident has been declared near a Tube station in northeast London after reports a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers. The man crashed a vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens, before reportedly stabbing a number of people, police said.