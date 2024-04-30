Sword-Wielding Maniac Stabs Five People Outside London Underground Station, 13-Year-Old Boy Killed

Fire and rescue crews as well as a number of ambulances were also dispatched to the scene. London Ambulance Service said they treated five people at the scene, and took all five to hospital.

The 36-year-old was alleged to have attacked members of the public and two police officers before eventually being arrested. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 7am this morning.

Reports, footage and eyewitness accounts of the attack circulated across social media:

A 13-year-old boy has since been confirmed to have died.

The man’s motivations for carrying out the attack remain unclear. Meanwhile, British Home Secretary James Cleverly asked people not to discuss the incident online until further information is obtained.

“I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning,” he wrote on the X platform. “My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police.”