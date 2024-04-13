Supporter Who Warmly Embraced President Trump at Chick-fil-A Rips into the Media’s False Narrative: “Isn’t Honest About Black Community’s Support” (Video)



On Wednesday, President Trump arrived in Atlanta for a high-dollar fundraiser. On the way, he stopped at a local Chick-fil-A, where he was warmly received by workers and HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) students.

One of the students who greeted President Trump was Michaelah Montgomery, founder of Conserve the Culture.

Montgomery shouted to the President, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you,” before a smiling Trump invited her for a picture and an appreciative hug.

Montgomery joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss her experience and had harsh words for the media.

Speaking to Lawrence Jones, Montgomery said, “The general consensus or social media would have you thinking that if President Trump were to show up to the HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] campuses … that like, some angry mob would form or a riot would ensue and that he would not be welcome, and clearly the sentiment in that room the other day was the complete opposite.”

“He was very welcome. People were excited to see him. People showed up in support of him, and people, of course, were from all four institutions within the AUC [Atlanta University Center], the local HBCU community in Atlanta, and they all showed up in support of him,” she added.

Recalling the interaction she said, “I really appreciate that we were able to not only let him know that regardless of what social media says… I know they’re trying to make us think we’re supposed to hate you, but we don’t.”

“And additionally, it was a learning experience for my students because they were able to see and experience firsthand how the media can warp that perception of an opinion or a person.”

“Because, like I said, to think that these students who attend these illustrious institutions aren’t smart enough to make their own decisions, so much so that they would only show support for Trump because he bought chicken sandwiches and milkshakes… that in itself is the most disturbing part of it all.”

She continued, “Especially when you think about the fact that it was mainly urban media outlets that were doing everything in their power to turn other Black people against these young Black kids who simply were not shy to explore other options.”

Montgomery pointed to Trump’s authenticity and his ability to communicate clearly regarding his agenda for his rising poll numbers in the Black community.

In 2020, Trump made significant gains among black voters and in 2024, his numbers are even greater.

According to a new Wall Street Journal poll, Trump’s support among black men and women has doubled since 2020.

“They feel like he’s honest. They feel like this is somebody who, while we might not agree with how he says things, how he goes about things, at least he’s telling us what it is,” Montgomery shared.

“We don’t feel like this is a snake in the grass waiting for his chance to bite us. This is somebody who’s telling us this is what my plan is. Here’s how I plan to execute it. Here’s the people involved, and here’s how you can get involved.”

She continued, “They just feel like he’s more relatable. They really feel like this is somebody who’s talking to them and not just saying what they want to hear.”

