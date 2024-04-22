SPRING BREAK MAYHEM: Topless College-Aged Women Violently Brawl During Party Gathering on Popular Georgia Island While Trash Washes into Ocean (VIDEOS)

Wild and disgusting scenes were widespread during spring break at a popular island near Savannah, Georgia, with hordes of college-aged youths acting up.

As the Daily Mail reported, celebrations devolved into total mayhem at the annual Orange Crush gathering Saturday on Tybee Island, which is a barrier island and small city located 20 minutes from Savannah, as stunning videos show topless brawls and piles of garbage washing into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Orange Crush is an annual college spring break party on Tybee Island, which is held every April. It is popular with HBCU students, especially from nearby Savannah State University.

This year, more than 6,000 individuals, mostly HBCU students, flocked to the popular island to have fun, according to WSAV. There was also an increased police presence compared to recent years.

One video captured on X shows a huge fight erupting on the beach’s boardwalk as several young women violently slug and scratch each other while their tops fly off. Both men and women cheer on the combatants, with curse words flying.

Some young females stopped fighting at points and tried to put their tops back on. A lady in a green swimsuit continues to brawl even after her breasts are exposed.

WATCH:

Let’s follow up and see how the gathering went for the sub-saharans in Tybee Island over the weekend. https://t.co/E4OAzVtP8L pic.twitter.com/f9anKno0V0 — MuhSocioFactors (@MuhSociofactor) April 21, 2024

A short female youth with orange hair appears to be the top instigator in the video. The woman can be seen yanking another one to the ground, exposing her breasts in the process, and starts hammering away. She also slugged the woman in a green bikini so viciously that her head snapped back.

A second video of the event, uploaded to Tiktok, shows the sheer amount of trash in the ocean left by the party revelers. Will we hear outrage from so-called environmentalists about this?

Despite the despicable actions of so many party-goers, Georgia state officials described the overall behavior as “pretty good.”

“The behavior has been pretty good today,” Major Bob Holley of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told WSAV. “We’ve responded to a few medical calls with the Tybee medical authorities, and that’s pretty much the extent of what we’ve done today.”