Snow White’s Evil Queen Being Played by Transgender Biological Male at Disney World Resort in Florida (VIDEO)

A transgender biological male is playing Snow White’s Evil Queen at Walt Disney World Resort’s Wilderness Lodge in Florida.

One family who went and filmed the character said they had paid $300 for a meet-and-greet photo opportunity after their themed dinner at Story Book Dining at Artist Point — only to be greeted by what the father referred to as a drag queen.

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World… only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we’ve heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

The father spoke to the Disney news site That Park Place, which broke the news that a man is playing a female character.

The upset parent explained, “While we were waiting for the desserts to come out we received our invitation to meet the Evil Queen which we were really looking forward to. Keep in mind we’ve had other meet and greets with other Villains and they are truly the best character experiences that we’ve ever had so we had high hopes for the Evil Queen leading up.”

“So we all walked over towards the Evil Queen area and while my kids and wife were interacting with the character I was doing some video and took a few pictures from about 10 feet away then handed my iPhone over to the cast member to take some pics for me so I could get in the picture. It was kind of loud inside so I couldn’t really hear what the character was saying until I got face to face (typical conversation distance of a few feet) and then it hit me that the Evil Queen without a doubt had a man’s voice.”

The father explained that when he returned to the table he complained to his waiter about the Evil Queen being a man dressed in drag.

“The waiter immediately said he was going to get a manager and he looked panicked…” the father explained. “At first I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn’t give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility.”

He explained to the manager that they are a conservative Christian family and are spending $8,000 on the current trip. The manager, however, never once apologized.

“At one point the manager stated ‘I can assure you that she is a woman.’ She went even further, trying to shame me, informing me that ‘she’ was so excited to get the part as the Evil Queen,” the father recalled. “For a brief moment I thought ‘oh… maybe I’m wrong’ but then I realized that I was just being gaslighted. I politely told the manager that ‘I know what you are doing and that I do not appreciate the fact that you are trying to be funny and disingenuous.’ So since the manager doubled down I also doubled down and asked ‘is the Evil Queen a biological male?’ The manager’s reply was, ‘I’m sorry sir, I cannot answer that.'”

It appears that the Evil Queen has been portrayed by a man for at least the last several months, as there are multiple videos featuring him on YouTube.

Last year, Disney faced a similar scandal by allowing men to wear dresses and greet children at Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique Dress Shop.

The high-priced shop takes children through getting princess-ready, complete with “magic mirrors” and a salon where they can get their hair and makeup done after selecting the perfect princess dress to wear while they visit the theme park.

Makeovers at the boutique are limited to children ages 3 to 12.

In previous years, little girls and their parents were met at the door by one of the “fairy godmothers in training,” usually a young woman who helped them decide on their perfect princess makeover.

Now, they appear to be being met by drag queens.

Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions. Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors. pic.twitter.com/c0NGDhRKh3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2023

In a video posted to Twitter at the end of May, a mustached man in heavy makeup is seen introducing himself to a child as one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

In 2022, Inside the Magic reported, “Boutique Cast Members were formerly called ‘Fairy Godmothers in Training’ but will now be called ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,’ according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.”

The report added, “This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.”

“This is just one of the many ways Disney is trying to push more inclusivity. Recently Disney changed the opening to the fireworks shows as they removed the phrase ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls.’ Disney Cast Members also have a less strict dress code as it, too, has become more gender-inclusive.”

Disney also partnered with TikTok influencer Seann Altman, a biological male who identifies as “gender fluid,” to promote a line of girls’ apparel.

In the video, Altman does a tutorial on dressing like Minnie Mouse.

A new Disney ad features a male (@seannaltman) dressing up in women’s clothes so that he can be like Minnie Mouse. pic.twitter.com/Y0EabqG0W4 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 7, 2023

Altman dons a red Minnie Mouse print dress, big red bow, and a white petticoat before putting his hair in two high buns to simulate the children’s character’s ears.

“I literally look like Minnie Mouse!” Altman declares.

The transgender influencer has 717,000 followers on the platform and frequently makes videos where he is dressed up as a young girl, including a recent one where he is skipping around in fairy wings.