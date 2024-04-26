SNL Alum Jon Lovitz Calls Out Hollywood Celebs for Not Speaking Out Against Antisemitism on College Campuses (VIDEO)

Comedian and actor Jon Lovitz appeared on the Jesse Watters show last night and called out his fellow entertainers and celebrities for not speaking up about the antisemitism we see unfolding on college campuses.

Lovitz suggests that just like many years ago, some people can’t quite believe what is happening. He tells an interesting story about Jews in Germany before the Holocaust and the dangers of not speaking out.

He also talks about two specific students he knows who are dealing with this and what they’ve been forced to go through.

Real Clear Politics provides a partial transcript:

JON LOVITZ: I don’t know. I think people who are Jewish like myself are naïve and thought there’s not all of his antisemitism. I think it’s always been there, it’s just coming out. But what you kind of set about, you know, you respect everybody. Whatever their religion, race, you respect everybody. That’s what Judaism there religion is about, and I still think people have a right to protest peacefully. Normally you would get a permit and they get a place to protest. I don’t know why they are allowed to do it on the school. And I don’t know how people that aren’t students are camping out in the middle of the school. Is in that trespassing? I don’t understand. JESSE WATTERS: What I don’t understand is you have the president of the United States, the white house, they won’t even touch this. Would you expect more from the leadership in this country? LOVITZ: Yeah. I think anyone doing this against anybody like this should stop it. I mean preventing students from going to class, it’s ridiculous. It happened to a friend of mine. I was speaking to her this morning. She has one kid at Duke and another at Cornell. At Duke months ago they started doing a protest. They said no you can’t do that here and they’ve had no problems sense. Cornell did not and they’ve had all of these problems. Her daughter could not go to class, take a test, the teacher would not respond to her and she had trouble retaking it. Finally got to. But it’s bad. And I don’t know why — people say why are you speaking up? Why aren’t other people who are way bigger names not saying anything quake my answer is, I don’t know. I think they are either afraid, afraid they will lose — hurt their business, but I feel like it’s so bad how can you not say something? You have to.

Watch the video below:

One of the reasons people are afraid to speak out is because so much of this is tied to politics. Liberals don’t want to cross the far left.