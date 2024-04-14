Sidney Mass Murderer Who Killed 7 in Sydney Mall Stabbing Attack Was a Male Escort Who Had History of Mental Illness

by
Sydney mass murderer and male escort, Joel Cauchi

A mass stabbing took place on Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The terrorist murdered six people, including at least five women and one man, in the deadly attack.

Authorities say they are unsure of the killer’s motive.

The AP reported:

The 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.

“They just said run, run, run — someone’s been stabbed,” one witness told ABC TV in Australia. ”(The attacker) was walking really calmly like he was having an ice cream in a park. And then he went up the escalators … and probably within about a minute we heard three gunshots.”…

…police wouldn’t identify the man yet and were still working to determine his motivation.

Kristinn Taylor reported on the attack earlier this morning.

A mass stabbing attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney, Australia took place Saturday afternoon local time. Several people, including a baby, were reported wounded in the attacks, with several reported killed.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

A Sydney policewoman kneels over the terrorist who killed five people in a stabbing spree at a Sydney mall.

The New Zealand Herald is now reporting that the killer, Joel Cauchi, was a male escort who had a history of mental illness.

The man who murdered six people and injured another 12 when he went on a frenzied stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping centre had a history of mental health issues, was schizophrenic and had been working as a male escort before his rampage.

He was Joel Cauchi, 40, of Brisbane.

He killed 25-year-old Dawn Singleton, 38-year-old Ash Good, 30-year-old Faraz Ahmed Tahir and 47-year-old Jade Young. Two other victims are yet to be identified.

He was known to police before Saturday’s tragedy.

According to the Metro – He had set up profiles on several male escort websites, including Australia Cracker, Empire Escorts and Escorts Australia, according to reports.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.