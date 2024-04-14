Sidney Mass Murderer Who Killed 7 in Sydney Mall Stabbing Attack Was a Male Escort Who Had History of Mental Illness

A mass stabbing took place on Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The terrorist murdered six people, including at least five women and one man, in the deadly attack.

Authorities say they are unsure of the killer’s motive.

The AP reported:

The 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. “They just said run, run, run — someone’s been stabbed,” one witness told ABC TV in Australia. ”(The attacker) was walking really calmly like he was having an ice cream in a park. And then he went up the escalators … and probably within about a minute we heard three gunshots.”… …police wouldn’t identify the man yet and were still working to determine his motivation.

Several people stabbed to death.

Kristinn Taylor reported on the attack earlier this morning.

A mass stabbing attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney, Australia took place Saturday afternoon local time. Several people, including a baby, were reported wounded in the attacks, with several reported killed.

The knifeman was reportedly shot and killed in the mall by a policewoman who quickly responded to reports of the attack.

The New Zealand Herald is now reporting that the killer, Joel Cauchi, was a male escort who had a history of mental illness.

The man who murdered six people and injured another 12 when he went on a frenzied stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping centre had a history of mental health issues, was schizophrenic and had been working as a male escort before his rampage. He was Joel Cauchi, 40, of Brisbane. He killed 25-year-old Dawn Singleton, 38-year-old Ash Good, 30-year-old Faraz Ahmed Tahir and 47-year-old Jade Young. Two other victims are yet to be identified. He was known to police before Saturday’s tragedy.

According to the Metro – He had set up profiles on several male escort websites, including Australia Cracker, Empire Escorts and Escorts Australia, according to reports.