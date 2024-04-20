SICK: Pennsylvania Police Officer Charged With Raping a 1-Year-Old Baby — Falsely Blamed Dog for Child’s Injuries

A York City Police officer has been taken into custody and faces severe charges after allegedly raping a 13-month-old baby.

Cugini, a resident of York, was arrested on Tuesday in Dauphin County and charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and aggravated assault, according to official online court records.

Based on Cugini’s LinkedIn profile, he serves in the PA Army National Guard as a Cavalry Scout. Additionally, Cugini has been an active USA Rugby Referee since 2013. He is currently employed full-time as a 911 Dispatcher at York County 911. And he is the father of twin daughters.

Cugini is being held in Dauphin County Prison with bail set at $200,000, WHTM-TV reported.

The York City Police Department confirmed that Cugini was a member of their force and was suspended without delay following the allegations. It was clarified that the officer was off duty during the time of the alleged incidents.

State Police at Lykens issued a news release:

“It has come to our attention, a member of this department was arrested for an incident of alleged misconduct and criminal behavior, occurring in Dauphin County. Per our protocol the individual has been immediately suspended as the investigation continues and the City looks to take the appropriate action. As everyone knows, I will always be the first to fight and advocate for our people; but they also know (1) how I feel about kids, and (2) that I hold my Officers to the highest of standards (when it comes to representing this Department and engaging with the community)… And if these allegations are founded, trust and believe I’ll be the first to take swift and definitive action against them.”

The investigation was initiated following reports received between April 11 and April 15 concerning severe injuries inflicted on the young child, according to the press release.

The Lykens division of the State Police led the inquiry that revealed the child had sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including broken bones and signs consistent with sexual abuse.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, where the injuries were assessed by the Dauphin County Child Abuse Team along with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to the medical examination, the toddler suffered fractures to the left tibia and fibula as well as other indications of sexual harm.

Initial explanations provided by Cugini pointed to diaper rash, accidental falls, and interactions with the family dog. However, charging documents suggest that upon further interrogation by authorities, Cugini ultimately confessed that the child sustained the injuries while under his sole supervision.

WHTM reported: