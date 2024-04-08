SICK: Nurse and Husband Charged with Disturbing Sex Crimes Following Evidence of Child Pornography and Bestiality — Police Found Video of Wife Having Sex with Her Great Dane

A local nurse and her husband, a former US Navy sailor, have been arrested on multiple charges relating to sex crimes, including child pornography and bestiality.

The shocking discovery was made following the seizure of a phone belonging to the husband, who had been previously apprehended for indecent exposure.

On March 13, deputies from Precinct 3 responded to a distressing incident at an H-E-B on Rayford Road, just outside Houston., where William Mitchell Keen, 52, was allegedly caught following and masturbating near young children. He was promptly arrested on a charge of indecent exposure, KHOU reported.

The deputies not only identified the children Keen had been following, leading to further charges of indecency with a child by exposure, but a search warrant executed on Keen’s phone revealed a horrifying cache of child sex assault images.

On March 27, a more gruesome aspect of this case unraveled when Joely Keen, 53, a nurse by profession, was also arrested.

The couple was charged after law enforcement found dozens of disturbing photos and videos on William Keen’s phone, which included at least one video of Joely Keen engaged in “multiple sex acts” with their Great Dane.

The couple were arrested while their children, ages 18 and 10, along with three dogs, were placed in protective custody after police raided their residence.

“We don’t know what kind of environment they were exposed to on a regular basis. Maybe they weren’t exposed to anything. Maybe they were exposed to a lot,” Montgomery County Constables Lieutenant Ken Washington said.

A respected family nurse at Total Men’s Primary Care, Joely Keen, was terminated from her position on the day of her arrest. She faces charges of bestiality, while her husband is charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Both secured bail release, with Joely Keen’s set at $5,000 and William Mitchell Keen’s significantly higher at $50,000. However, they did not return to their home for several days, according to Daily Mail.