SICK: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill Preventing Biological Males From Showering With Females in Public Schools, Says “I Will Not Sign Legislation That Attacks Arizonans”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed another bill that would have defined sex as “a person’s immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy, physiology, genetics and hormones existing at the time of the person’s birth” and protected girls’ showers in public K-12 schools.

SB 1182, the Arizona Accommodations for All Children Act, would have required public schools in Arizona to provide a single-occupancy or employee shower room to students who are unwilling or unable to use the shared shower that corresponds to their sex.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona came under fire for allowing a male student to use the girls’ locker rooms and showers alongside the girls. The biological male “had been reprimanded several times for loitering in the [girls’] bathrooms in August of 22,” one concerned parent told The Gateway Pundit.

The legislation would also grant a private cause of action against the public school to a person who encounters a person of the opposite sex in a public school shower room if the school or a school official permitted the individual of the opposite sex to use the shower room.

It also accommodates individuals who are unwilling or unable to use the shower room that corresponds to their sex by granting a private cause of action against the public school if their reasonable accommodation request is denied. Reasonable accommodations include access to a single-occupancy shower room or use of an employee shower room.

Still, Hobbs vetoed the bill, saying in a letter to Senate President Warren Petersen, “As I have said time and time again, I will not sign legislation that attacks Arizonans.”

Similarly, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Hobbs vetoed 2023 Senate Bill 1040, which would have required Arizona public schools to “provide a reasonable accommodation to a person who is unwilling or unable to use specified facilities designated for their sex in a public school building or multi-occupancy sleeping quarters while attending a public school-sponsored activity.”

These reasonable accommodations would include access to single-occupancy restrooms or changing facilities and use of employee restrooms or changing facilities to prevent undue hardship for students who are uncomfortable with members of the opposite sex using gendered facilities like bathrooms and locker rooms.

The proposal last session came after the female students at Liberty High School were forced to share bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers with male students who “insisted on using the girls’ bathrooms.”

However, Hobbs called the 2023 legislation “yet another discriminatory act against LGBTQ+ youth.” She added, “As I stated in my veto letter for SB1001, I will veto every bill that aims to attack and harm children.” SB1001, vetoed by Katie Hobbs last session. would have precluded schools from requiring employees to use a pronoun that differs from a minor student’s biological sex without parental permission.

What happened to women’s rights?

Per Axios, Hobbs vetoed a total of 143 bills last year. In total, she has vetoed 195 bills since taking office last January, shattering Democrat Janet Napolitano’s previous record of 181 vetoes during an entire four-year term.

It can be recalled that during Katie Hobbs’ first legislative session last year, after she stole the midterm election from conservative firebrand Kari Lake, Hobbs broke the record for the number of bills vetoed in a single legislative session, and she did it during her first 100 days in office. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hobbs was also ranked as the third most unpopular Governor in America, with an approval rating of just 47%.

Hobbs vetoed several common-sense bills on Tuesday, including SB 2581, which would require proof of residency to vote in Arizona elections, and SB 1129, which would protect homeowners by allowing them to remove an unlawful occupant or a “squatter” from their property.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hobbs vetoed the voter residency bill, claiming that it “creates additional, unnecessary barriers for individuals registering to vote,” and the squatter bill, claiming it “fails to leverage existing legal mechanisms, respect the due process rights of lawful tenants, and minimize unintended consequences such as for victims of domestic violence.”