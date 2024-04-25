SHOCK POLL: Nearly Half of Democrats Would Support Trump’s Plan For Mass Deportations

Nearly half of Democrats would support Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportations during his second presidential term, according to new polling data.

The poll, conducted by Axios in partnership with Harris Poll, found that 51 per cent of the American public would support the plan, including 42 per cent of Democrats, 68 per cent of Republicans and 46 per cent of independents.

Axios explains:

Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they’d support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. And 30% of Democrats — as well as 46% of Republicans — now say they’d end birthright citizenship, something guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Americans are open to former President Trump’s harshest immigration plans, spurred on by a record surge of illegal border crossings and a relentless messaging war waged by Republicans. President Biden is keenly aware the crisis threatens his re-election. He’s sought to flip the script by accusing Trump of sabotaging Congress’ most conservative bipartisan immigration bill in decades. But when it comes to blame, Biden so far has failed to shift the narrative: 32% of respondents say his administration is “most responsible” for the crisis, outranking any other political or structural factor.

Mark Penn, chairman of The Harris Poll and a former Clinton pollster, said the findings were a warning to Joe Biden that “efforts to shift responsibility for the issue to Trump are not going to work.”

“I was surprised at the public support for large-scale deportations,” he remarked. “I think they’re just sending a message to politicians: ‘Get this under control.”

In January, Trump pledged to implement the “largest deportation effort” in American history as the Biden regime continues to allow millions of illegal aliens to enter the country every year.

“Many of those people come from jails and prisons, many of those people come from mental institutions and insane asylums, and many of those people are terrorists,” he said at the time.

“We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country, bringing everybody back where they came from. We have no choice.”