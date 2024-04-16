Sharika Soal: Racism Isn’t the Issue; Ghetto Culture Is.

Let’s talk about Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Thorton Township, Illinois, and the media finally noticing that fighting white supremacy will not stop ghetto black men from attacking women and children.

The wildest thing I discovered this week after reading the news reports on the attacks in New York was that one of the attackers is famous on TikTok.

Famous for what you ask? Stalking women on camera of all races and attacking them or screaming aggressive explicit threats against white people.

NEW: Political candidate who ran for NYC mayor is accused of sucker-punching a TikToker The man accused of punching a TikTok influencer in NYC has run for mayor, governor, and City Council in the past Three years Skiboky Stora, 40, from East New York, was charged with assault… pic.twitter.com/1pSChmVhN6 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 27, 2024

Yes, Skiboky Stora has been attacking women in New York for years.

Skiboky Stora, 40, of East N.Y., was charged with assault. The failed politician who was arrested for allegedly punching a 23-year-old woman in Manhattan on Monday has a penchant for documenting his harassment of women on his multiple TikTok accounts. https://t.co/9JLxQCGjI1 https://t.co/fGtH8Y16ll pic.twitter.com/DUza6u4wVt — LindaEvans (@Deja_Vu_4Me) March 28, 2024

He also has a history of filming himself harassing white people. White people who were minding their business were most likely to think saying “thug” is racist. How ironic.

White supremacists Denies Skiboky Stora His right to make a complaint pic.twitter.com/di3fFblmH3 — Skiboky Shavar Stora (@SkibokyS) December 23, 2021

How many women need to be attacked by ghetto thugs or killed for Democrats to realize they are telling women to stand up against domestic violence while coddling a culture that harms women?

Jayvaun Prince (16) cracked a 68-year-old woman’s skull outside of her church. He was arrested NINE TIMES before this, including 2x for assault. He was let out. Just 3 days prior to the church attack, he targeted a different lady, mugged her, & carjacked her car. pic.twitter.com/dyxXgoWYuG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024

I am moving on to the Mayor of Thorton Township, Illinois. I have but one observation.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard is a ghetto woman. They are usually selfish and incompetent criminals She can barely speak English and her constituents are just as ghetto for electing her pic.twitter.com/XS8yWdmNfU — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) April 15, 2024

The fact a woman of that character was elected proves that racism isn’t the issue. Her constituents are disgusted with her antics, but even so, it says a lot about them and black supremacy when that is the best Illinois can do.

MLK said to judge people by “the content of their character.” He never said let all the ghetto black people take over the government.