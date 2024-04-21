Senator Ted Cruz on the Border Crisis: “Why Would They Allow This Invasion? And the Answer is Simple, They View Those 11 Million Illegal Immigrants as Future Democrat Voters” (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing border crisis.

He explained the reasons why the Democrats are allowing the invasion to continue.

“Democrats are willing to abuse power and defy the law in order to stay in power,” Cruz Said.

“Why would they allow this invasion? And the answer is simple, they view those 11 million illegal immigrants as future Democrat voters,” Cruz continued.

He also discussed that the Democrats were intentionally blocking the impeachment of DHS secretary Mayorkas.

“On the impeachment trial, why would they utterly ignore the text of the Constitution and 200 years of precedent because they desperately did not want the facts of this invasion at our southern border before the American people,” Cruz continued.

Watch:

In addition to buying votes and covering up the invasion, the open border has increased the dangers of terrorism. Some illegals that have crossed the border are on terror watchlists and were released with “tracking technology.”

A Pakistani man who entered the US illegally in California in November of 2023, was released into the US in January with “tracking technology.” This was after he was confirmed as a match on the US terror watchlist.

This technology was part of the government’s ‘Alternatives to Detention’ program. So, with this logic, an illegal alien who has ties to terrorists was let go with a digital babysitter.

In March, a Hezbollah terrorist was caught at the border near El Paso, Texas. When questioned by the Border Patrol, he said “I’m going to try to make a bomb.”

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press” and blamed the border crisis on a broken system.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

Approximately 10 to 12 million illegals have crossed the border since crooked Joe Biden was installed in January of 2021.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.