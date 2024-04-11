Sen. Rand Paul to Investigate Dr. Fauci’s Alleged ‘Secret CIA Visits’ Prior to COVID-19 Outbreak

Senator Rand Paul has publicly declared his intent to delve deeper into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic by examining what he describes as ‘secret off the books’ trips made by Dr. Anthony Fauci to the CIA prior to the outbreak.

The Kentucky senator and medical doctor revealed to DailyMail.com that his ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full scope of Fauci’s interactions with the CIA, especially given the intelligence agency’s ambiguous stance on the pandemic’s origins.

Dr. Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) until his recent departure, is under scrutiny for his alleged frequent, undisclosed visits to the CIA.

While the Department of Energy and FBI lean towards the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, the CIA’s official position remains that the virus probably originated from animals.

“We have another whistleblower from the CIA that says that the scientific committee that was commissioned to look into the origins of the virus actually voted six to one that it came from the lab and that they were overruled by superiors at the CIA,” Paul told DailyMail.

In 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that a CIA whistleblower had stepped forward, claiming the CIA manipulated the investigation into the origins of COVID-19. According to letters from House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, the CIA offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials to shift their findings.

House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH 2nd District) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH 10th District) sent a separate letter to CIA Director William Burns and former CIA COO Andrew Makridis, shedding new light on the agency’s actions regarding the origins of COVID-19.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) (together “the Committees”) have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Agency’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” according to Wenstrup and Turner’s letter to CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday.

“A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19,” the letter read.

The CIA assigned seven officers to a specialized COVID Discovery Team to investigate the COVID-19 origin.

According to a high-ranking whistleblower within the CIA, the agency offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials on a COVID-19 investigative team to alter their positions on the virus’s origin. Initially, six of the seven members of this COVID Discovery Team were leaning towards a “low confidence assessment” that the virus likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis,” Wenstrup and Turner wrote.

“The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,” they added.

Senator Paul’s investigation also encompasses the financial aspects, including a notable increase in the NIAID budget for biomedical weapons research under Fauci.

In 2015, the NIH, under the direction of Dr. Tony Fauci, awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Paul disclosed that Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was friendly with the CIA – which is notably one of the few federal agencies that still has not clearly established COVID-19 origins. ‘The CIA officially still says [COVID-19 is] probably from animals,’ Paul said. ‘We also have stories, rumors and innuendo that Fauci was a frequent visitor off the books to the CIA.’ He pointed to how the CIA disagrees with findings from the Department of Energy and FBI that have said the the pandemic likely originated from a leak at a Wuhan, China, lab. Trending: PRESIDENT TRUMP DROPS BOMBSHELL Letter From Stormy Daniels…”I am denying this affair because it never happened” And that though an initial CIA assessment found the lab leak theory was likely, senior officials in the agency overruled their findings. The agency’s reversal and its secretive meetings with Fauci are suspicious, Paul said.

On Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) released a stunning report in which he discovered that 15 different federal agencies knew that the Wuhan laboratory in China was trying to create a COVID-19 virus since 2018.

Not one single official or employee in these 15 agencies revealed the truth to the American public during the pandemic.

