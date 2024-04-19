Sen. Hawley Forces DHS’ Mayorkas to Admit Laken Riley’s Killer was Lawlessly Released by Govt.

Today, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and other Republicans in the U.S. Senate berated Dept. of Homeland Security’s impeached and disgraced Director Alejandro Mayorkas, where the DHS Director was forced to admit that the illegal immigrant alleged murderer of Georgia’s Laken Riley was previously in custody and was released early because of a government program to deal with ‘urgent humanitarian situations.’



LAX GOVERNMENT ENFORCEMENT OF IMMIGRATION LAWS UNDER BIDEN PUT DANGEROUS ILLEGALS OUT ON THE STREETS, ONE OF WHOM IS ACCUSED OF KILLING LAKEN RILEY

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested Ibarra on Sept. 8, 2022, nearly 18 months before allegedly killing Riley, and he had been almost immediately paroled and released for “further processing.”

If DHS Director Alejandro Mayorkas had not abused the legal authority from this program, releasing illegal immigrants accused of serious crimes, Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene said “Laken Riley would likely still be alive today.”

Sen. Hawley exploded at Mayorkas yesterday at a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asked Mayorkas, “how could you sleep at night?” knowing that his actions likely led to the death of 22 year old Riley.

Two months ago, on February 22nd, 22 year old Laken Riley, who was a nursing student at Augusta University in Georgia was jogging at nearby University of Georgia when she was abducted. Her body was found nearby in the Oconee Forest Park, her death was a result of blunt force trauma.

Illegal Immigrant José Antonio Ibarra, age 26, from Venezuela, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. There is currently no date set for trial.

Riley’s father asked the Georgia legislature to declare an ‘invasion’ by illegal immigrants. America’s President later spent time grieving with the Riley family.

In March the U.S. House passed the ‘Laken Riley Act’ to require federal immigration enforcement to arrest and detain illegal aliens until they are removed from the country.

Biden has tried to avoid the death of Laken Riley, along with avoiding the deaths of thousands of Americans who died at the hands of illegal immigrants every year. Biden was sorry though, sorry that he accidentally called Jose Ibarra an “illegal” to the mainstream news reporters. Biden also confused her name with that of a USC football coach.

Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the Republican-controlled House on April 16th. The Democrat-controlled Senate summarily dismissed the House’s articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. This is in contrast to the obviously-fake impeachments against then-President Donald Trump, where a Republican-controlled Senate held a trial on the House’s impeachment charges twice, even though the charges were clearly unhinged and irrational lies against Donald Trump.