Seattle Transgender Defense Attorney Representing Far-Left Activists Flaunts Giant Breasts in Courtroom (VIDEO)

What happened to courtroom decorum?

A Seattle transgender defense attorney representing far-left activists who disrupted a Seattle City Council meeting in February flaunted his giant breasts in a courtroom on Thursday.

Public defender Stephanie Mueller waltzed through the courtroom with a tight, lowcut top on.

Reporter Jonathan Choe interviewed Stephanie Mueller and asked him questions about his clients.

WATCH:

Total chaos erupted at Seattle City Hall in February after far-left activists with Stop The Sweeps Seattle and Comunidad Sin Fronteras disrupted proceedings and refused to leave.

WATCH:

Six of the far-left activists showed up in court for their arraignment on Thursday but didn’t have to face a judge.

Aidan Carroll, Lauren Kay, Iris Bordman, Jonathan Duyker, Rosario Lopez Hernandez, Bennett Haselton were arraigned Thursday.

