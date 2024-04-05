Seattle Transgender Defense Attorney Representing Far-Left Activists Flaunts Giant Breasts in Courtroom (VIDEO)

What happened to courtroom decorum?
A Seattle transgender defense attorney representing far-left activists who disrupted a Seattle City Council meeting in February flaunted his giant breasts in a courtroom on Thursday.
Public defender Stephanie Mueller waltzed through the courtroom with a tight, lowcut top on.
Reporter Jonathan Choe interviewed Stephanie Mueller and asked him questions about his clients.
Due to popular demand, I'm posting the extended cut of my interview with public defender Stephanie Mueller. The transgender attorney is representing one of the far-left activists charged with disrupting a council meeting in February.
Otherwise, this is Seattle. What's the big…
— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 5, 2024
Total chaos erupted at Seattle City Hall in February after far-left activists with Stop The Sweeps Seattle and Comunidad Sin Fronteras disrupted proceedings and refused to leave.
BREAKING: Total chaos at Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon!
Council President Sara Nelson called three recesses after far-left activists with Stop The Sweeps Seattle and Comunidad Sin Fronteras disrupted proceedings and refused to leave. Migrants staying in Kent hotels are… pic.twitter.com/k1W47CiWRM
— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) February 28, 2024
Six of the far-left activists showed up in court for their arraignment on Thursday but didn’t have to face a judge.
Aidan Carroll, Lauren Kay, Iris Bordman, Jonathan Duyker, Rosario Lopez Hernandez, Bennett Haselton were arraigned Thursday.
UPDATE: Thursday morning, six protesters charged for disrupting a Seattle City Council meeting all showed up for their arraignment in Municipal Court. But none of them faced a judge. Instead of going through this formality, their attorneys requested cases be moved forward to a… pic.twitter.com/OhQcQp3Tuc
— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 4, 2024