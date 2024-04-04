Scots Flood First Minister Humza Yousaf’s ‘Hate Crime’ Tip Line With Reports of His Anti-White Speech

Scotland’s fascist “hate crime” went into effect earlier this week as the country’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, seeks to crack down on free speech and opposition to his leftist agenda.

However, Yousaf’s big idea did not appear to go to plan after Scots flooded the tip line with reports about a speech he gave back in 2020 when he chastised white people.

The BBC reports:

Police Scotland has received more than 3,000 hate crime reports since a new law was introduced on Monday, the BBC understands. It creates a new crime of “stirring up hatred” over protected characteristics. A large number were about a 2020 speech by First Minister Humza Yousaf – then justice secretary – highlighting white people in prominent public roles. Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said people were making “fake and vexatious complaints”. Police Scotland said complaints about Mr Yousaf’s speech were assessed at the time, with no crime committed and no action taken. The new law will not apply retrospectively

Following the death of George Floyd back in 2020, Yousaf gave a speech in which he complained about the number of white people in positions of power:

Why are we so surprised when the most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white? Take my portfolio, for example. The Lord President is white, the Lord Justice Clerk is white, every High Court judge is white, the Lord Advocate is white, the Solicitor General is white, the chief constable is white, every deputy chief constable is white, every assistant chief constable is white, the head of the Law Society is white, the head of the Faculty of Advocates is white and every prison governor is white. That is not the case only in justice. The chief medical officer is white, the chief nursing officer is white, the chief veterinary officer is white, the chief social work adviser is white and almost every trade union in the country is headed by white people. In the Scottish Government, every director general is white. Every chair of every public body is white. That is not good enough.

Among those to criticize the legislation has been Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who argued that it would be used to protect trans activists from criticism.

“Scotland’s Hate Crime Act comes into effect today,” she wrote. “Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew!”

Scotland’s Hate Crime Act comes into effect today. Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew! 1/11 pic.twitter.com/gCKGwdjr5m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024