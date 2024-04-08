Scientists Now Claim Wearing Jeans is “Bad for the Environment”

Now they are coming for your jeans.

Scientists from the Guangdong University of Technology have released a new study claiming wearing jeans is “bad for the environment.”

According to the report, wearing a pair of fast-fashion jeans just once creates 2.5kg of CO2, or the equivalent of driving a gas-powered car 6.4 miles.

Guangdong University of Technology is a state-run school by the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government in China.

The New York Post reports:

“This study took jeans as an example to reveal the carbon footprint of fast fashion consumption and its additional climate impacts compared to traditional fashion,” wrote the authors of the new report, set for publishing in May 2024. “Jeans production and cross-broad transportation contributed 91 % of the carbon footprint of fast fashion consumption,” added the experts.

The devil is always in the details. This is based on a study by the Guangdong University of Technology. It’s a state run school by the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government. Who runs that? The Chinese Communist Party. Congrats NY Post, you’re spreading CCP propaganda for… https://t.co/2JIn0btMRo — winky (@winkytheghost) April 5, 2024

No word from environmental-cultists Hollywood stars on when they will ditch a wardrobe staple.