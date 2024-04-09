Russia’s Top Investigative Body Accuses U.S. Senior Officials and Hunter Biden-Linked Burisma of Terror Attacks

Russia’s highest investigative body announced on Tuesday that it has launched an official criminal probe into senior officials in the United States and other NATO countries who are suspected of financing terrorism acts.

According to The Moscow Times, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which is the primary federal investigating authority of Russia, has accused U.S. Senior officials, NATO members, and the Hunter Biden-linked Bursima Holdings of financing terror attacks that have occurred both inside and outside of Russia.

The statement was made in a video released by the Committee but did not refer to a specific terror attack.

The Investigative Committee’s probe comes just a month after 144 people were killed in a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Russia last month.

In a video, the Investigative Committee shared that money from commercial organizations has been used in Russia to “eliminate prominent political and public figures.”

The Investigative Committee then singled out Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings for being one of the organizations that have allegedly financed terrorism.

Per The Moscow Times:

Russia’s top investigative body announced Tuesday that it has launched a criminal probe into senior officials in the United States and NATO member countries who are suspected of “financing terrorism.” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has “established” that money from commercial organizations had been used to “eliminate prominent political and public figures” inside and outside Russia in recent years, as well as to “inflict economic damage” against the country. While the Investigative Committee did not specify which terrorist attacks it suspects were funded by Western organizations, the announcement comes as top Russian officials double down on claims that Ukraine and the West were involved in the deadly Crocus City Hall attack last month. The top law enforcement body named the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings as one of the implicated organizations. U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden served as a member of Burisma’s board of directors between 2014 and 2019.

This isn’t the first time Burisma Holdings has been accused of financing terrorism.

Richard Abelson of the Gateway Pundit previously reported that Ukrainian court documents from April of 2022 reveal Burisma was linked to a $5,950,000 payment sent to the Ukrainian foreign intel service GUR.

GUR chief General Kirill Budanov has previously claimed responsibility for assassinating high-profile Russians.

