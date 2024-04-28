Russia Set to Confiscate $439 Million from JP Morgan After US Passes Bill to Transfer Seized Russian Assets to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives passed legislation to allow the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

According to CNN – The measure approved by the House on April 20 will enable the executive branch to seize immobilized Russian assets and use them to help Ukraine’s defense and recovery efforts.

In response to the move by US lawmakers Russia confiscated $439 million from JPMorgan, the largest US Bank.

BRICS: Russia to Seize $440 Million From United States Largest Bankhttps://t.co/MTKJ3SGYIx — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 24, 2024