Rose Unplugged with Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller: It’s Midnight In America (AUDIO)

Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, author of “Midnight in America” joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the signs of the times.

Pastor Phil said Covid was a coordinated effort for control. “If it was a dress rehearsal – the actual performance will be ten times worse. Unless God intervenes.”

On the subject of end times:

* Where is America?
* Does the Apostle John write about China in Revelation?
At a time when there were only 100 million people worldwide – He saw an army of 200 million. In 1963 Time magazine China boasted it had a standing army of 200 million men.
* Was John seeing drone warfare?

Thanks for sharing!
