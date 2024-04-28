Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows to File Lawsuit Over TikTok Ban ‘On Constitutional Grounds’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to file a lawsuit challenging the TikTok ban on “constitutional grounds.”

Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Wednesday that gives ByteDance, which is based in China, nine months to sell or be banned.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy wrote, “I’m going to file a lawsuit challenging the TikTok ban on Constitutional grounds.”

“Don’t be fooled — the TikTok ban is not about China harvesting your data. That’s a smoke screen. Intelligence agencies from lots of countries, especially ours, are harvesting your data from everywhere all the time,” Kennedy continued. “TikTok isn’t even majority Chinese-owned, and the company agreed to put its data behind a U.S. firewall. The Biden administration rejected that deal.”

Kennedy added, “Congress and the administration don’t understand that TikTok is an entrepreneurial platform for thousands of American young people. They want to screw them over just so they can pretend to be tough on China.”

The post concluded, “The TikTok ban is yet another example of how neither political party has any compunctions about sacrificing your freedoms, rights, and choices when it serves their political interests.”

Former President Donald Trump has also opposed the legislation, writing on Truth Social, “Just so everyone knows, especially the young people, Crooked Joe Biden is responsible for banning TikTok.”

The Republican nominee said that Biden is the one pushing for the ban in order to “help his friends over at Facebook become richer and more dominant.”

“He is the one pushing it to close, and doing it to help his friends over at Facebook become richer and more dominant, and able to continue to fight, perhaps illegally, the Republican Party,” Trump continued.

Trump also asserted that the TikTok ban is “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

“It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump exclaimed. “Young people, and lots of others, must remember this on November 5th, ELECTION DAY, when they vote! They also must remember, more importantly, that he is destroying our Country, and is A MAJOR THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

ByteDance has repeatedly said they are unwilling to sell and will also challenge the ban in court.