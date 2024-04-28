Riot Police Clear Out Hamas Agitators at Indiana University (VIDEO)

Hamas agitators have infested Universities across America disrupting education and endangering people’s lives.

Over 33 people were arrested on Thursday at Indiana University for staging pro-Hamas “protests” at Dunn Meadow.

The agitators had tents and other structures, which according to the University, was a violation of the school’s policy.

According to the University provost, Dunn Meadow is a place where “expression on all subjects” is permitted.

WISHTV 8 reported:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least 33 people were arrested during a Thursday rally at Indiana University’s Dunn Meadow in support of Palestine, law enforcement agencies tell News 8. The people were arrested for having structures, including tents, at their protest. IU said this violates a university policy and directed News 8 to this link. Dunn Meadow is designated as a gathering spot for “expression on all subjects,” according to a policy listed under the Office of the Provost.

“The protest started Thursday morning in Dunn Meadow, a park which happens to be across the street from Chabad House of Bloomington, a resource for Jewish people on the campus,” WISHTV 8 reported.

Although the First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects free speech, a gathering that is not peaceful does not fall under its confines.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Watch:

Additional footage.

Watch:

Riot police are clearing out Gaza camp at Indiana University pic.twitter.com/yMaeCEJPii — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2024

Numerous riots and chaos have been spreading to many college campuses. Cal Poly Humboldt shut down its campus on Friday after pro-Hamas agitators took over the college president’s office.

Columbia University, with its Hamas agitators, has become so dangerous that in-person classes were canceled this past Monday. The campus has become very unsafe for Jewish students.

This is the current climate of college education. Chaos and calls for violence have replaced learning and critical thinking.