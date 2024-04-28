Wyoming GOP Governor Vetoes Bill to Require Proof of Residency to Vote – Secretary of State Says He is “Enabling Biden and The Most Radical Leftists in America Who are Trying to Help Illegal Immigrants Vote”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently vetoed an amendment to the Secretary of State’s election procedures manual that would require proof of state residency to vote.

According to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, “The law would also “provide uniformity and clarity concerning providing evidence of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.”

The Secretary of State said the Governor’s veto will make it “easier for illegal aliens and non-residents to illegally vote” and called the move “deeply disturbing” in a statement.

Gray slammed the Governor in an X post, saying, “With his veto of our proposed rules, Gov. Gordon is now enabling Biden and the most radical leftists in America who are trying to help illegal immigrants vote in our elections.”

This comes as Biden’s historic open border crisis rages on and flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico, according to an investigation by The Oversight Project, a watchdog initiative linked to the Heritage Foundation.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Arizona’s lawless Governor, Katie Hobbs, who was installed by a rigged election, vetoed a similar law earlier this week in a state that’s at the forefront of Biden’s open border. Hobbs vetoed the legislation, claiming it “creates additional, unnecessary barriers for individuals registering to vote.”

Likewise, Governor Gordon claimed this law would create "voter confusion and inadvertent disenfranchisement."

In a letter to Gray, Gordon said, “I do not believe it is within the scope of authority delegated to the Secretary of State by law.” Gray, however, says this is untrue as “Wyoming statute not only allows for the rule, but actually calls for it.

"W.S. 22-1- 102(a)(xxvii) expressly defines the registration process as requiring ‘verification of the name and voter information of a qualified elector.’"

RNC election attorney Christina Bobb responded to Gray's statement on X, "What the heck is the Wyoming Governor doing?!"

What the heck is the Wyoming Governor doing?! https://t.co/7y8Rd4PMhN — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) April 14, 2024

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray released the following statement on the Governor's veto on April 12: