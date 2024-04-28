Wyoming GOP Governor Vetoes Bill to Require Proof of Residency to Vote – Secretary of State Says He is “Enabling Biden and The Most Radical Leftists in America Who are Trying to Help Illegal Immigrants Vote”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently vetoed an amendment to the Secretary of State’s election procedures manual that would require proof of state residency to vote.
According to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, “The law would also “provide uniformity and clarity concerning providing evidence of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.”
The Secretary of State said the Governor’s veto will make it “easier for illegal aliens and non-residents to illegally vote” and called the move “deeply disturbing” in a statement.
Gray slammed the Governor in an X post, saying, “With his veto of our proposed rules, Gov. Gordon is now enabling Biden and the most radical leftists in America who are trying to help illegal immigrants vote in our elections.”
This comes as Biden’s historic open border crisis rages on and flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico, according to an investigation by The Oversight Project, a watchdog initiative linked to the Heritage Foundation.
As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Arizona’s lawless Governor, Katie Hobbs, who was installed by a rigged election, vetoed a similar law earlier this week in a state that’s at the forefront of Biden’s open border. Hobbs vetoed the legislation, claiming it “creates additional, unnecessary barriers for individuals registering to vote.”
Likewise, Governor Gordon claimed this law would create "voter confusion and inadvertent disenfranchisement."
In a letter to Gray, Gordon said, “I do not believe it is within the scope of authority delegated to the Secretary of State by law.” Gray, however, says this is untrue as “Wyoming statute not only allows for the rule, but actually calls for it.
"W.S. 22-1- 102(a)(xxvii) expressly defines the registration process as requiring ‘verification of the name and voter information of a qualified elector.’"
RNC election attorney Christina Bobb responded to Gray's statement on X, "What the heck is the Wyoming Governor doing?!"
Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray released the following statement on the Governor's veto on April 12:
Secretary Gray Expresses Disagreement with Governor’s Veto of Rules to Require Proof of Wyoming Residency to Vote
CHEYENNE, WY – On April 12, 2024, Governor Mark Gordon vetoed amendments to Chapter 2 of the Secretary of State’s Election Procedures that would have required acceptable identification for proof of identity, including proof of Wyoming residency, when registering to vote in Wyoming, as well as to provide uniformity and clarity concerning providing evidence of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.
“Wyoming elections should be decided by Wyomingites, NOT illegal immigrants,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said. “Governor Gordon’s veto makes it easier for illegal aliens and non-residents to illegally vote, which is deeply disturbing.”
“Wyoming statute not only allows for the rule, but actually calls for it. W.S. 22-1- 102(a)(xxvii) expressly defines the registration process as requiring ‘verification of the name and voter information of a qualified elector.’ The rule provided for a process to verify an individual’s attestation that they are a resident of Wyoming. And it also fulfilled the statutory requirement that no person would be allowed to register to vote if their identification contains any indication that they are not a U.S. citizen.”
“I am especially troubled by the Governor’s adoption of the radical left’s argument that Wyoming has no real cases of voter fraud to address. As I indicated during our meeting with the Governor, our office has worked with county clerks on this very issue just last year, cancelling a registration of an illegal alien in Campbell County who illegally voted in the 2020 election. Every vote by an illegal alien disenfranchises the vote of Wyoming residents. These rules were a commonsense solution to stopping voter fraud in Wyoming.”
“These rules undertook a thorough vetting process, and received overwhelming support from the people of Wyoming during the public comment period. They should have been signed. I will continue to fight for election integrity measures to protect and improve our elections.”