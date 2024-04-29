RINO Utah Governor Cox Runs from Reporter Tayler Hansen and Hides in Vehicle Rather Than Answer Questions on Utah’s Sanctuary State Practices

The Utah Republican Party State Convention was held Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The theme this year appeared to be TAKE BACK YOUR RED STATE.

During introductions on Saturday woke Governor Spencer Cox was LOUDLY BOOED by the Republican crowd. Cox is famous for introducing himself with his pronouns when speaking to school children.

Challenger Phil Lyman was cheered enthusiastically by the same Utah crowd.

Phil Lyman later picked up 67% of the convention votes to defeat sitting Governor Spencer Cox!

Nate Lyman was thrilled with the win telling supporters, “I am proud to announce that I have won Utah’s Republican State Nominating Convention in my campaign for Governor. I am beyond grateful for the unwavering support that I have received. I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say we could not have done this without committed grassroots patriots across the state. Our victory tonight gives us the momentum we need going into the June 25th primary election. Together, we can ensure Better Roads Ahead for Utah. Thank you again for your support today.”

Sadly, the booing and the election loss was not the end of Governor Cox’s bad day.

Reporter Tayler Hansen followed Governor Spencer from the venue hoping to get the unpopular governor to answer questions on his secret sanctuary state policies.

Governor Spencer ran outside and hid in his vehicle behind tinted windows.