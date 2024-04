Recently, Saudi ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil was elected as chair of the Commission on the Status of Women — with absolutely no resistance from the other members of the UN. That’s right — the same global powers that try to virtue signal about a variety of social issues just put in power one of the most gender-restrictive regimes in the world. But what is the real motivation behind this decision?

