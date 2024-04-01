RFK Jr.’s Sister Fears His ‘Dangerous’ Campaign Will Take Votes From Biden, Return Trump to White House

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister has expressed her fear that her brother’s campaign will ultimately put Donald Trump in the White House.

Rory Kennedy, 55, said in an interview on ABC that her brother’s presidential ambitions were “dangerous to our country” because they risked undermining Joe Biden’s campaign.

“My biggest concern with Bobby’s run is that he is going to take votes away from Biden, and I think this election is going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” she told host George Stephanopoulos.

“And I am concerned that voting for Bobby is going to take votes away from Biden and lead to a Trump election,” she continued. “And I’m very concerned what that will do to our country and to the world over the ensuing four years.”

The Kennedy family has repeatedly denounced their brother over his anti-establishment views and recently excluded him from a family photo at the White House.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” RFK’s siblings wrote on the X platform when their brother announced he would be running as an independent. “Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Last week, RFK JR. announced Nicole Shanahan as his running mate during an event in Oakland, California, sparking concern among the Biden strategists that he could take votes from the left.

A once staunch Democrat and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Shanahan is known for her progressive views. She has previously donated and held fundraisers for a range of Democratic candidates, including current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

“I wanted a partner who is a gifted administrator but also possesses the gift of curiosity, an open, inquiring mind, and the confidence to change even her strongest opinions in the face of contrary evidence,” Kennedy declared on the announcement.