REVEALED: Former Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Senior Policy Advisor Charged with Child Sex Offenses

A senior policy advisor in former president Barack Obama’s administration is facing potential jail time for crimes involving children.

The Daily Mail reported Sunday that 46-year-old Rahamim Shy was arrested by British police in Bedfordshire in late February. Court documents obtained by the Mail reveal Shy is accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offense.

Shy has also been charged with possession of two category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The Mail reports he appeared at Luton Crown Court via video on Friday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

Shy is an American citizen who lives in New Jersey. He worked for the White House under Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. While working in the White House, Shy was responsible for directing the US government’s strategy to combat Islamist terrorists such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Shy specifically worked in a senior role at the US Treasury Department from 2008 to 2014, advising officials on countering the financing of terrorism and assisting foreign governments to impose sanctions on hostile regimes. This probably explains why he was brought into contact with Clinton since the State Department imposes sanctions on foreign powers.

He also provided strategic policy analysis to chiefs of staff at the Department of Defense (DOD)according to to the Mail.

As part of his work with the DOD, he went to Afghanistan to provide “expertise” to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), a NATO-led group responsible for maintaining stability following America’s invasion more than two decades ago.

After leaving the White House, Shy went to work for Citi Bank, where he held a variety of top executive positions according to his Linkedin page. A spokesman at the bank told the Daily Mail that Shy is no longer employed there.

Like a typical woke leftist, Shy’s pronouns are proudly displayed in his LinkedIn bio, as one can see below.

The Mail reveals Shy has not entered a plea at this time and is currently in police custody ahead of hearing in June. He is scheduled to go on trial in August.