Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Gets Savagely Roasted After She Blames Republicans For Her Getting Confused on Astronomy and Making a Brutal Moon Gaffe

by
Image: video screenshot

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) attended an event at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston where she got confused on astronomy and made a brutal moon gaffe. Now, her attempts to blame others for her misfortune are blowing up in her face.

While addressing the crowd before the eclipse on monday, Jackson Lee claimed the moon is mainly made up of gases, which is laughably false. This gaffe becomes more inexcusable when one realizes she used to sit on the House Science Committee and the House Space Committee.

Sometimes, you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle which is made up mostly of gases, and that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the Moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?”

The moon is actually made mostly of iron, a metal. Other metals found on the moon are magnesium, aluminum, silicon, titanium, gold, silver, and mercury

Fox News notes Jackson Lee also called the moon a planet, another inexcusable error. An elementary school kid knows better!

Instead of taking responsibility, Jackson Lee responded to the outcry by blaming REPUBLICANS for her brutal error.

Social media users had no use for Jackson Lee’s nonsense and proceeded to obliterate her.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.