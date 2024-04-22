Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Attempting to Kidnap a Young Boy in Colorado

A registered sex offender was arrested after a harrowing incident at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado, last Friday.

Parents received an urgent message from the school administration detailing how an unidentified adult male trespassed onto the school’s field, approached a group of fifth graders, and briefly engaged with them before leaving the premises.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the suspect appeared to attempt to grab one of the students but exited the school grounds before law enforcement arrived.

A search in the vicinity soon led to the apprehension of 33-year-old Solomon Galligan, identified as a sex offender with a history of similar charges dating back to 2012, KDVR reported.

Galligan’s arrest on Friday came after officers matched him to the suspect description and further investigated his background, revealing a recent arrest in January for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Cherry Creek School District 5, under which Black Forest Hills Elementary operates, promptly informed parents of the arrest and the charge of attempted kidnapping against Galligan.

In a follow-up message, the district emphasized the importance of vigilance and safety, offering advice to parents on educating their children about stranger danger and reporting suspicious activities.

“We share this information to keep you informed and offer some important safety tips. Please remind your child to be watchful as they are walking to and from school, to walk in pairs or with friends, and to avoid talking with and to never accept a ride from strangers. Also, remind students to report anything suspicious to police or a trusted adult at school,” according to the email.

Galligan, currently held in the Arapahoe County Jail with a bond set at $25,000, faces charges of attempted kidnapping. Galligan is set to attend an advisement hearing on Monday.