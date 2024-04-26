UNMASKED: J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Exposes James Ray Epps Breaking Federal Law In Leaked FBI Call: ‘We Were Listening To The, Uh, Speech’ [Part 2]

Alleged government plant James Ray Epps repeatedly claimed during his leaked interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigations that he stopped on the Ellipse in Washington DC at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021, to listen to former President Donald Trump’s speech.

“I mean this is what I tried to do. I mean I tried to calm them down,” Epps is heard telling an FBI agent a series of lies on a Jan. 8 2021 recorded phone call obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

“And the next morning we went down to the Capitol, — oh, not the Capitol,” he continued, “the, the, uh, the place where the president was going to speak. And we listened.”

In reality, as Trump delivered the momentous speech on the Ellipse, Epps was on a strange expedition, imploring every person he encountered to go into the Capitol building, where many would later be shot by police, bombed by cops with flash grenades, tear-gassed by law enforcement officials, murdered, entrapped with stacks of federal criminal charges and entrapped by the FBI for trespassing.

“As soon as President Trump is finished speaking, we are going to the Capitol! It’s going in that direction. That’s where our true problems lie,” he yelled at every bystander he encountered on the streets of the nation’s capital during Trump’s speech.

How could Epps have stopped to listen to the president’s speech when he was fixated on a bizarre expedition to direct demonstrators to, “Go to the Capitol!” and relentlessly cajoling the massive crowd to “Go.. in…to the building!”

As exhibited in J6 A True Timeline, the banned documentary showcasing the timeline of the events of January 6, President Trump took the microphone at 12:01 PM. Trump spoke at the Elipse for 40 minutes while Ray Epps, the entire time, was filmed on the streets directing the crowd to the Capitol building.

Epp’s demonstrably false claim about stopping to listen to Trump’s speech is among numerous falsehoods the only “insurrectionist” heralded by the corporate press told the bureau, in clear violation of federal law.

Lying to corporate press and state-run mainstream media primetime on 60-minute or and all access interviews with the New York Times, is one thing.

Flagrantly lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations is a federal violation governed by 18 U.S.C. § 1001, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The penalty could be extended to a maximum of eight years if the misstatement relates to any act of international or domestic terrorism. The statements do not have to be made under oath to get charged under this federal statute.

Making false statements that violate federal law are related to the crimes of obstruction of justice and perjury, which are penalized under 18 U.S.C. § 1621 and 18 U.S.C. § 1505.

One of the most common ways for someone to face a federal false statement charge involves lying to FBI agents during an interview. Federal prosecutors frequently use the False Statement Accountability Act to indict or threaten to indict someone they believe is not cooperating with a criminal investigation.

Federal prosecutors sought to incarcerate former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn for violating 18 U.S.C. § 1001. Flynn pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI surrounding the bogus Russia probe then withdrew his plea prior to sentencing and was pardoned by Trump. Trump advisor Roger Stone was dragged out of his home by the FBI in a predawn raid for allegedly providing false statements to the FBI and pardoned by the former president.

But Ray Epps is above the law.

As TGP reported, on Jan. 8, 2021, hours after Epps discovered his photo was published on the Most Wanted List for his role in the Capitol riot, the 62-year-old former Oath Keeper called the FBI and asked a federal agent to remove his picture from the bureau’s website and provided numerous false statements about his actions on January 5 and 6, 2021.

He devoted most of the call to persuading the bureau to target J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel, whom Epps whispered to and stalked during the riot, and criminally implicating other demonstrators he implored to, “Go into the building!”

TGP allowed Samsel to review the exculpatory evidence prosecutors withheld during his trial in violation of Brady v. Maryland.

“This is all scripted,” Samsel told TGP in an exclusive interview. “[Epps] is a paid agitator and we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

Epps insisted on the call with the FBI that he “kind of put his arm around” Samsel to “try to calm him down. If true, it would have been a sudden deviation from the mission he had been on for hours, walking the streets of DC inciting people to break the law.

“Ray Epps never whispered in my ear to ‘calm down,’” Samsel shot back. “What he said was, ‘Don’t pull you’ve got to push. I got people, or wait until more people. That’s exactly what he said. I’ve challenged the government to this, and I said, ‘Well, why don’t you have me take a polygraph test and have Ray Epps take a polygraph test.’

“They don’t want him to take a polygraph test because he’s lying. He’s lying about so, so much.”

***Please support political prisoner Ryan Samsel’s legal defense here. ***

The former Marine at the center of the Capitol attack’s most persistent conspiracy theories and his wife Robyn conspicuously insisted he went to DC to “calm them down” a combined 16 times on the unredacted 27-minute call.

The Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment provides that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right … to be confronted with the witnesses against him” at trial. Generally, the right is to have a face-to-face confrontation with witnesses who are offering testimonial evidence against the accused in the form of cross-examination during a trial.

But US district federal judges have trashed the US Constitution under the installed Biden regime. Ryan Samsel has never had the opportunity to face his accuser.

Revolver News’ Darrin Beattie called attention to Epp’s Jan. 5 alibi attending.

“He just, ‘Went to D.C. to defend Trump and to attend the speech on a last-minute thing with his son,’ to attend Trump’s speech on election fraud. The only thing is, Epps didn’t attend the speech,” Beattie noted on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News broadcast before Carlson was fired from the network allegedly for exposing the fedsurrection.

“Epps travels all the way from Arizona to DC, this ‘big Trump supporter,’ and he doesn’t even attend the speech,” Beattie continued. “Instead, he fixates on this bizarre mission to get everyone to go into the Capitol.”

As police sprayed the crowd with deadly CS gas and flash grenades, Epps boasted to his nephew in a 2:12 pm text message on Jan. 6 that he, “Orchestrated it.”

In July 2021, the FBI removed Epps from its Most Wanted List.

Last Sept., Epps pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. On Jan. 9, Epps was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and to serve 100 hours of community service for his role in the riot.

“Jan. 6 violence was not generated by the FBI; it was generated by people like me who supported President Trump and listened to his lies,” Epps told Chief Judge James Boasberg at his sentencing.

A self-proclaimed former Trump supporter, Epps told Judge Boasberg he now “knows Joe Biden won the election and said he underwent a “life-changing reality shift” when the “Trump cult” turned on him and his wife and hopes to help others “learn the truth” of the 2020 election results.

Prosecutors argued several “distinctive and compelling mitigating factors” set Epps’s case apart from other rioters’ cases, noting Epps turned himself in two days after the riot and attempted to de-escalate conflict between law enforcement and rioters at least five times that day.

Epps’s sentencing was underway at the same time Trump was in the same D.C. federal courthouse. Trump’s legal team was arguing before a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that his federal election interference case should be dismissed because he was acting in his official capacity as president.

Epps gets no prison time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has charged Trump with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of conspiracy against rights in Washington, DC for contesting the most ostensibly rigged election in US history.

In the 39 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,385 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

While Epps walks scot-free, Samsel was convicted of eight eight felony counts for joining the crowd in pushing over flimsy bike racks surrounding the Capitol grounds at the start of the riot, carrying a cop who was toppled over by the protesters pushing the bike racks to safety, providing medical aid to another protester who police shot in the face, protecting the wounded demonstrator from arrest and then getting shot at by police. Samsel, himself, was almost shot in the face by police during the Capitol riot. In footage of the police lacing the crowd with deadly less-than-lethal munitions, an explosion visibly ignites inches away from Samsel’s head and he sustains the scars on his ear from the injury.

***Please support political prisoner Ryan Samsel’s legal defense here. ***

The Pennsylvania barber and former MMA fighter questions why Ray Epps continues to be given special treatment by the government when January 6 has destroyed his life.

FBI agents apprehended Samsel with lasers of their AR15s pointed at his head while raiding his Pennsylvania home on January 29, 2021. Over the past three and half years in pretrial incarceration, Samsel has been tortured and brain injured from beatdowns by federal agents, and repeatedly denied life-saving surgery. In one instance, he was strapped in a four-point restraint chair backward and ruthlessly beaten as officers spat his face calling him “white supremacist” and “domestic terrorist.” Currently detained in MDC Brooklyn, the same jail system where Jefferey Epstein allegedly killed himself, Samsel has been transferred to 19 different correctional facilities 28 times over the past three years.”

“I want to challenge the government, even if they may retaliate and assault me for exposing the truth like they usually do — you can’t fear, folks. I’m curious as to why I am being treated like this, and guys like Ray Epps are in the comfort of their homes?”

Samsel provided TGP his medical records substantiating his claims about being repeatedly assaulted, once almost killed by guards in the DC gulag after refusing to cooperate with authorities in a plea agreement, and was nearly beaten to death in Pennsylvania while incarcerated after guards discovered he was surviving on food J6 political prisoner Zachary Rehl managed to “fish” him through the toilet when he was being starved.

“These pictures were taken about three weeks after I was assaulted in the DC jail. Even my hands were bruised, because they were punching my hands, and punching my hands until my hands were literally the color black. Look at the difference between how I am treated, and some of these other guys who went to trial and refused to plea,” Samsel said. “Why are guys like Ray Epps being treated perfectly fine?”

“This is selective prosecution. Epps is a free man with his family at home when I’ve been constantly moved to dozens of different jails – I’ve been in New York; Ive been in Philly, I’ve been in Virginia, moved everywhere and each place I’ve gone I’ve been extremely mistreated. Still to this day I haven’t gotten any medical treatment. I put God first. If they want to take my life, all they can do is destroy my body. I want to take care of it as best I can, but if they want to kill it, you can have it. Come get it. The soul — you can’t destroy my soul.”

WATCH:

In an April 2021 in-person interview with the FBI, Epp continues to bureau, even contradicting what he told the bureau on Jan. 8.

Stay tuned.