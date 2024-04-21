PURE EVIL: Michigan Caregiver Viciously Beats Helpless 93-Year-Old Dementia Patient Before Choking Her – Victim’s Daughter Reveals How Family Caught the Attack on Tape (VIDEO)

A horrifying video has emerged showing the moment an evil Michigan caregiver assaulted a 93-year-old dementia patient, and the victim’s daughter is speaking out.

According to WEYI, the incident occurred at Landings of Genesee Valley in Flint, Michigan on April 4, but the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office obtained and released footage of the assault Thursday during a press conference.

The sick footage shows the perpetrator repeatedly smashing a full diaper over the elderly woman’s head while she sits in her wheelchair and raises her arms.

The sinister caregiver then chokes the woman in the bathroom before violently slapping her in the mouth. The footage concludes with the young monster raising her fists and threatening her victim.

WATCH:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified Dontia Shawnra Arrington as the person who assaulted the innocent old woman.

During the press conference, Sheriff Chris Swanson said the patient had no clue what was happening due to her severe dementia.

“She has no idea what’s going on,” he said. “She can’t process what we process on a regular basis.”

“You see the vulnerability of the victim and the fact that she’s getting hit with a two-to-three-pound soiled diaper,” he continued. “But if that isn’t enough when she brought her hand across her throat in a chokehold, that can kill people, especially a 93-year-old.”

The heartbroken victim’s daughter also spoke at the press conference. She was puzzled about how anyone could be capable of such malice.

“I’m watching, and all I kept saying was, ‘Why are you doing this to my mom?’ she told the press. “She’s 93, 5-foot tall, a little 130-pound lady, never been in a fight her whole life.”

“Horrified. Just horrified,” she added.

The daughter then revealed how they caught the assault on tape. She explained that her family planted the nanny cam in the room back in December to discover why her mother had been suffering bruises. It took a few attempts to catch the abuse.

The camera also caught staff stealing from her mom, who was a patient at the facility for around five years.

She noted her mom has since been transferred to another facility where she is receiving proper treatment.

Arrington has been charged with torture with intent to cause cruel or extreme physical or mental pain and suffering. This carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

She is also charged with vulnerable adult abuse, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. The latter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.