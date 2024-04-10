PRESIDENT TRUMP DROPS BOMBSHELL Letter From Stormy Daniels…”I am denying this affair because it never happened”

This afternoon, President Trump shared an image of a 2018 letter from Stormy Daniels on his Truth Social Account.

Above the image of the letter from the porn star, turned darling of the Democrat Party, President Trump wrote:

“LOOK WHAT I JUST FOUND!”

He asked, “WILL THE FAKE NEWS REPORT IT??”

Here is what the 2018 letter that Stormy Daniels allegedly sent said, which should be the end of yet another lie that was told over and over again by the media in their effort to destroy him.

Official Statement of Stormy Daniels

January 30, 2018

To Whom It May Concern:

Over the past few weeks, I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago.

The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.

I will have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.

Thank you,

(signed) Stormy Daniels

Here is a screenshot of the Truth Social post by President Trump:

The Gateway Pundit reported about the Stormy Daniels story last month, but with a new twist from a whistleblower who claimed that according to the dirty lawyer Michael Avenatti who defended Stormy Daniels in her so-called “hush money” case against Trump, the affair with Stormy Daniels was not with Trump, but instead, with Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was trying to extort money from Donald J. Trump before the 2016 election with a fake scheme he cooked up about an affair the then-top GOP presidential candidate had with the porn star.

The Gateway Pundit also reported about a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyers admitting President Trump knew nothing about the Stormy Daniel’s “hush money” transaction he was accused of ahead of his ridiculous civil trial where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged President Trump with 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ transaction.

Costello blasted Michael Cohen as a “convicted perjurer” in remarks to reporters in New York last March.

The prosecutors “cherry-picked” 6 emails out of more than 300 emails, Costello said.

Costello told reporters that Michael Cohen used the money “pursuant to a HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit) loan” to pay Stormy.

Only yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported about how Judge Merchan, the dirty judge whose daughter is benefitting financially from the trial he is overseeing, rejected the request by President Trump’s lawyers to delay the “hush money” trial.

Tuesday’s ruling comes one day after another New York appeals court judge rejected Trump’s request to delay the trial on a separate argument.

A ruling on Trump’s request to stay Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order is still pending.

A state appeals court judge on Tuesday denied Donald Trump’s bid to halt his criminal trial while he appeals his gag order in the case, a ruling that came less than 24 hours after another judge rejected the former president’s request to delay his impending criminal trial on other grounds.

Read the full incredible story here: