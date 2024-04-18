Potato Brain Biden Warns Israelis “Don’t Move on Haifa!”… Israel’s Third Largest City

by

Joe Biden delivered a stern warning to Israeli leaders on Wednesday, “Don’t move on Haifa!”

Haifa is the third largest city in ISRAEL!

Potato brain has no idea what he’s talking about. The man is lost.

JOE BIDEN: “I made it clear to the Israelis — don’t move on Haifa!”

Haifa is a beautiful Israeli city. I traveled there in 2007 with Andrew Breitbart and others.

Photoblogging Haifa- Jewel of Israel

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

