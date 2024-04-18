Potato Brain Biden Warns Israelis “Don’t Move on Haifa!”… Israel’s Third Largest City

Joe Biden delivered a stern warning to Israeli leaders on Wednesday, “Don’t move on Haifa!”

Haifa is the third largest city in ISRAEL!

Potato brain has no idea what he’s talking about. The man is lost.

JOE BIDEN: “I made it clear to the Israelis — don’t move on Haifa!”

Haifa is a beautiful Israeli city. I traveled there in 2007 with Andrew Breitbart and others.