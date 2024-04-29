POS Mitch McConnell Bashes Trump on Meet the Press – Will Stay on as Senate Leader Until After Election So He Can Work Diligently to Keep Trump from White House

Let’s all quit pretending, the Republican Party is dead.

Dirty Trump-hater Mitch McConnell trashed President Trump on Meet the Press.

If GOP members of Congress are not already voting with Democrats, they’re too weak to stand up to the Marxist mob destroying our country.

On Sunday morning Mitch McConnell sat down for an interview with far-left Meet the Press, a virulently anti-Trump “news” program.

During his interview POS McConnell blamed President Trump for the events on January 6, 2021.

It is widely known at this time that President Trump called for 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops to the US Capitol two days before the January 6 protests.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned them down. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also turned them down!

Earlier this month National Guard whistleblowers testified before Congress that NOT ONLY was the National Guard turned away by Nancy Pelosi before January 6, but the National Guard was ready to be deployed on January 6th but the Pentagon delayed their orders until HOURS AFTer the violence started.

PELOSI’S INSURRECTION: National Guard Whistleblowers to Testify They Were Ready to Be Deployed on Jan.6 But Pentagon Delayed Orders – Will DESTROY J6 Committee’s BIG LIE!

Mitch McConnell knows this yet he lied again about President Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.
Now you know why he is referred to here as a POS.

McConnell is determined to screw Trump in the 2024 election just like his pal Paul Ryan did in 2018.

