Popular Australian Animated Preschool TV Show Introduces Lesbian Couple

by
Image: Video Screenshot

A popular Australian preschool animated TV series has introduced its first same-sex couple.

‘Bluey’ launched in 2018 and was added to Disney+ in 2019, reaching an international audience. The series features seven-year-old sibling puppies Bluey and Bingo, who focus on life lessons geared toward pre-schoolers.

In the season finale, and after over 150 episodes, in the episode ‘The Sign,’ one of Bluey’s friends discusses his ‘two moms’ saying, “When my guinea pig ran away, my mums told me he might come back, but he didn’t.”

Image: Video screenshot

While the reference was subtle, LGBTQ outlets celebrated another opportunity to indoctrinate young children.

Outlet Unilad said the moment “is considered a step forward for LGBTQ representation and the normalization of same-sex couples appearing within kid’s television.”

Pink News called the inclusion “groundbreaking saying, “Disney+’s animated preschool show Bluey has joined the likes of Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol as a kids’ show that includes LGBTQ+ characters and topics.”

Bluey follows the British preschool animated TV series “Peppa Pig,” which introduced its first same-sex couple, a lesbian polar bear, in 2022.

Penny said as she drew a picture of her family, “I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.”

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

