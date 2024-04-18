Polish Citizen Arrested For Alleged Plot to Assassinate Ukraine’s Zelensky

The world is getting more dangerous by the day, there is no doubt about it. But what is also skyrocketing is the alarmism against Russian infiltration, sabotage, and even assassination plots.

While there is no denying that Russians do infiltrate every country they can, friend or foe, and I would not put it past them (or anyone else) to engage in sabotage or assassinations, the uptick happening now makes no sense.

The Russian Federation’s forces are about to win the war, so why would they suddenly engage in asymmetric tactics at this point?

At this point, simultaneous accusations are being made in Poland, Germany, and other nations.

In Poland, for example, a citizen was arrested for allegedly spying for the Russian government. So far, so normal.

But the top prosecutors in Poland and Ukraine are saying the man was part of a potential assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That sounds like a bit of a stretch: after all, we remember how Putin has promised not to kill Zelensky at a meeting with then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – a meeting which took place in the early days of the war.

“After receiving the promise, Bennet called Zelensky on his way to the airport from the Kremlin and said that he was not in danger of death.

‘Are you sure?’ Zelensky asked. ‘One hundred percent’, Bennett replied.”

There are any number of ways to engage in decapitation strikes to take out the Ukrainian leadership – so this unlikely plot ‘uncovered’ may well be manufactured.

The Polish citizen, identified as Pawel K., was charged with ‘readiness to act for foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland’.

ABC News reported:

“The suspect allegedly ‘proactively established contact’ with Russian military command representatives and ‘informed them of his readiness to cooperate’ with the Russian Federation’s foreign military intelligence agency, according to Andriy Kostin, the Ukrainian prosecutor general.

The suspect’s alleged tasks for the Russian government included collecting and providing the agency with information on the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, an international airport in Jasionka in southeastern Poland, Polish and Ukrainian officials said.

‘This was to help Russian special services plan a possible assassination attempt on the Ukrainian President during his presence in Poland’, Kostin said in a statement on X.”

The Ukraine prosecutors tipped their Polish counterpart about the suspect, and also obtained the ‘key evidence’ of the investigation.

The suspect is facing up to eight years in prison if convicted.

“‘This case underscores the persistent threat Russia poses not only to Ukraine and Ukrainians but to the entire free world’, Kostin said. ‘The Kremlin’s criminal regime is constantly trying to undermine European and global security. It organizes and carries out sabotage operations on the territory of other sovereign states’.”