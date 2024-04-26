Police Investigate Disturbing Incident After Man Caught on Live TV Bizarrely Biting Young Boy’s Ear at World Snooker Championship (VIDEO)

Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was captured on live television bizarrely biting a young boy’s ear during the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield, England.

South Yorkshire Police are reviewing the footage following the incident, which was brought to public attention due to widespread concern after a clip was shared on social media.

The disturbing incident was caught in the background as seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry was speaking during a break in the afternoon session on BBC, according to the Daily Mail.

The man, whose relationship with the boy remains unclear, appeared to rub his beard and whisper something to the child before disturbingly biting his ear.

The child, surprisingly, did not seem distressed as he waved at the camera after realizing they were being filmed, prompting mixed reactions from the public. Some viewers suggested the boy’s smile could be a defense mechanism, with one social media user commenting, “And he’s doing it in public imagine what’s going on in private.”

Others are more hopeful, with a comment reading, “That baby was so thankful that camera was there and caught it FINALLY!! It’s our job now to make sure he is okay.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told Daily Mail: “Yesterday, Thursday 25 April at 9.20 pm, we received a call to inform us of a video circulating on social media of a man and a boy at the Crucible in Sheffield. We are aware of the footage and officers will be reviewing the content.”

We can confirm we have received reports to inform us of this video. — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) April 25, 2024

The World Snooker Tour has also acknowledged the incident, emphasizing its seriousness and confirming that it is now a matter for the police to handle.

