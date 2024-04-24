Plane Crashes Into River in Alaska, No Survivors Found

The National Transportation Board has reported a Douglas C-54 airplane that was transporting fuel crashed into a river in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety reported, “The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river, where it caught fire. No survivors have been located.”

There were two people onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

A preliminary report by authorities revealed the Douglas C-54 aircraft was conducting a fuel transport flight that was being operated by Alaska Air Fuel when it crashed into the frozen Tanana River at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the NTSB.

Douglas D-4 plane with unknown number of passengers crashes into Alaska river https://t.co/JXncHVJddk pic.twitter.com/R1IQ5uugve — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 23, 2024

Per The Associated Press:

A Douglas C-54 Skymaster airplane carrying two people crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday and burst into flames, authorities said. No survivors have been found. The plane took off in the morning from Fairbanks International Airport. It crashed about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from there and “slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire,” according to Alaska State Troopers. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska regional office, said it remained unclear what happened in the time between the takeoff and the crash but the tower operator “saw a large plume of smoke.” Michaela Matherne was flying from the village of Galena to Fairbanks to catch a flight to New Orleans when her small plane was diverted to verify the coordinates of the crash site.

#UPDATE: Here is a photo of the aftermath of the crash of the Douglas C-54 Skymaster aircraft, which was carrying two people when it experienced altitude loss during takeoff and crashed southwest of Fairbanks. pic.twitter.com/tUd6Aeslyb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2024

Mike Emers, who owns a farm near where the plane crashed, shared he saw one of the engines of teh Douglas C-54 aircraft on fire.

Emers stated, “There was a four-engine plane, and one of the engines was on fire; probably 10 seconds later, there was a big explosion that rocked the ground. And then explosions happened after that.”