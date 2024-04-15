Pastor Mark Driscoll Gets Kicked Off Stage for Criticizing ‘Strip-Show-Like Performance’ at Megachurch Event (VIDEO)

Controversy erupted at the Stronger Men’s Conference in Springfield, Missouri, organized by James River Church, a notable Pentecostal megachurch, when Pastor Mark Driscoll publicly criticized a ‘strip-show-like performance by Alexandr Magala, a sword swallower and Vegas performer known for his past as a male stripper.

The incident unfolded after Magala, also recognized for his appearances on “Britain’s Got Talent,” performed at the conference with a shirtless act. The outspoken pastor took the stage and expressed his dismay, suggesting that the performance was akin to the seductive acts found in a strip club and indicative of a “Jezebel spirit.”

The term “Jezebel spirit” originates from the Biblical figure Jezebel, the wife of King Ahab, who is mentioned in the Books of Kings in the Old Testament.

In contemporary Christian thought, the “Jezebel spirit” is seen as a demonic spirit or influence that leads individuals, particularly women (though not exclusively), to engage in similar behaviors ascribed to Jezebel, such as manipulation, sexual immorality, and rebellion against God’s ordained order.

Megachurch has strip-show-like performance at men’s conference. Guest speaker Mark Driscoll spoke out against it and was kicked off stage. Unbelievable that any church would allow this. Reason #538 not to attend a megachurch.#ChristIsKing @pearlythingz @sovereignbrah @scrowder… pic.twitter.com/Fl2Vd3DDhn — Caeden (@thecfrazier) April 14, 2024

“The Jezebel spirit opened our event… On it was a pole… The same thing that’s used in the strip club for women who have the Jezebel spirit to seduce men. In front of that was a man who ripped his shirt off like a woman does in front of a pole at a strip club… That man, then, is sinning,” Driscoll said.

John Lindell argued that Driscoll had crossed a line by not bringing his concerns directly to him before addressing the audience.

“If your brother offends you, go to him privately. I talked to Mark for a half hour. There was not one word… If he wanted to say it, he could say it to me first. He didn’t. You may not agree with me. You may not agree with him. But we are brothers in Christ, and there’s a right way to handle this,” Lindell said.

According to social media users, the two pastors later returned to the stage to discuss the proper way to handle such disagreements within the church community.

The social media response has been mixed. One user defended the performance as mere male acrobatics, arguing that seeing it as sexual in nature speaks to the viewer’s own issues. Conversely, Twitter user Caeden, who shared the video, emphasized Magala’s history as a stripper, suggesting that the performance’s intent was indeed sexual.

He added, “This was NOT an issue with the Lindell, this was an issue with a performance that happened in front of the church, therefore it should be addressed publicly. Lindell made it an issue about him, which is even more alarming because he DID allow it.”

