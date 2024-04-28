Oklahoma Challenges Joe Biden’s Title IX Revisions: “One of the Most Radical and Illegal Moves We’ve Ever Seen from the Federal Government”

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters condemned President Joe Biden’s recent rewrite of Title IX, labeling it as “radical and illegal” and a direct assault on the rights of states, families, and specifically young women and girls.

The Biden regime proudly announced that women will be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Women will be forced to compete against men and women will be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

And, as May Mailman, Director of Independent Women’s Law Center, notes, Title IX is not a college law. This will impact girls as young as those in the Headstart program, geared to children from three to five-years old, those in daycare, and those in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Young girls everywhere will be subject to the type of sexual exposure allegedly faced by the female athletes forced to share a locker room with trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

Preferred pronouns are also now mandated, and even the single use of the “wrong” pronoun can require discipline.

Title IX is now a thing of the past.

The new rules cement protections for L.G.B.T.Q. students under federal law. Additionally, it reverses Trump-era policies, including one that protects women by dictating how schools should respond to cases of alleged sexual misconduct in K-12 schools and college campuses.

Walters made it clear that Oklahoma does not intend to comply with the unconstitutional federal mandate.

“President Biden deciding to rewrite Title IX is one of the most radical and illegal moves we’ve ever seen from the federal government. It’s an attack on our states. It’s an attack on our families. And it’s an attack on our young women and girls. We will not stand for this in Oklahoma,” said Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“We are pursuing all actions to oppose this illegal and unconstitutional move by the Biden administration. We have already instructed our districts to not comply with this illegal rule change for president Biden. We will not allow boys in the girls restrooms. We will not put boys in girls sports as a coach and as a parent. I’ve watched young girls work to learn the lessons that come along with playing sports.”

“They have been able to show leadership. They have been able to dedicate so much of their life to learning those lessons that come from hard work, that come from teamwork, that come from competition. And to see the federal government try to erase girl sports is disgusting.”

Governors and state education leaders in Florida, Louisiana, Montana, and South Carolina have also instructed school districts to ignore the rule and have indicated possible legal actions, per Education Week.

“We’ve already heard back from a lot of districts that are very pleased that we stood in front of them in this dictate from the federal government. We’re very proud of our districts that are holding the line, and we will never allow Joe Biden to control our schools and indoctrinate our kids.”

“Our young girls deserve these experiences, and they shouldn’t have them ripped away from some activists in Washington, D.C., who want to use the power of the federal government to impose radical gender theory on our state. I will continue to keep you all updated as we continue to move swiftly and aggressively against this overreach.”

