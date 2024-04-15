Nikki Haley Reveals Her New Job After Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race in Disgrace

Disgraced former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has landed a new job after dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race in disgrace.

Haley announced Monday on her X account that she has joined the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank. She wrote that she looks forward to working with the organization to push her neoconservative agenda.

When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why @HudsonInstitute’s work is so critical. They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to… pic.twitter.com/7B5dIlzQQx — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 15, 2024

The Hudson Institute revealed that Haley will serve as the next Walter P. Stern Chair. The institute created this new role to acknowledge the accomplishments of former Hudson Chairman Walter “Wally” Stern. He played a critical role in making Hudson one of Washington’s most prominent research organizations.

Hudson President and CEO John P. Walters crowed that he was “honored” Haley decided to join their team and called her a “steadfast defender of freedom.”

“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy,” Walters said. “In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honored to have her join the Hudson team.”

Sarah May Stern, chair of Hudson’s Board of Trustees, called the new role “fitting” for Haley.

“It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title,” said Stern. “She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Haley classlessly refused to endorse after leaving the race in an emotional farewell. Instead, she challenged President Trump to win over her supporters.

According to one poll, Trump is already winning over 10% of Biden voters.