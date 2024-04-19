New York Democrat Arrested and Charged with Felony After Faking Signatures on Election Petition, Including Those of Dead People

Peekskill Common Council member and Housing Authority Board member Rob Scott, 44, has been charged with forging signatures on his election petition in a desperate bid to secure a spot on the ballot for the Westchester County Board of Legislators, Peekskill Herald reported.
Scott’s attempt to challenge incumbent County Legislator Colin Smith for the Democratic nomination in last year’s primary came to an abrupt halt when the County Board of Elections invalidated a significant portion of his petition signatures.
Of the 531 signatures Scott submitted, 217 were deemed fraudulent, leaving him well below the required threshold to qualify for the ballot.
“This morning, the City of Peekskill learned Councilman Rob Scott was charged by the Westchester County District Attorney with filing false documents. The City understands that this is a serious charge, and that information is currently developing. The City will address and comment once more information becomes available,” according to the press release.
According to allegations, Scott knowingly submitted petitions with forged signatures, including those of individuals who later confirmed they had never signed any document for Scott. This discovery emerged from an investigation initiated by the DA’s office after receiving complaints from citizens about the forged signatures.
The matter has escalated from a political embarrassment to a criminal case, with Scott facing felony charges for filing false documents.
According to Iohud, County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Scott had been arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, Penalties for this Class E felony carry a potential jail term of four years.
Scott’s arraignment is scheduled for April 30.
Scott said at the time he was stunned to learn that people had emerged to state they had not signed the petitions that he had witnessed.
“This is like stuff you see on TV, you know?” Scott said. “It’s like stuff you see in the movies.”
Scott’s four-year term on the Peekskill Common Council runs through 2025. Smith called on Scott to resign.
“Although I am disheartened at the news of Councilman Scott’s arrest, I applaud the district attorney’s office for taking a strong stance on public integrity,” said Smith. “Our elected officials must be held to a higher standard. Let this arrest serve as a warning to those who would attempt to subvert the rule of law for their own selfish gain that such self-serving behavior will not be tolerated. Councilman Scott should immediately resign.”
Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie said it’s too early to take that stand, just a day after Scott’s arrest and before the councilman deals with the criminal charges.
“I believe that the judicial process should play out as intended and I will withhold any judgement until I have more information,” she said.