New York Democrat Arrested and Charged with Felony After Faking Signatures on Election Petition, Including Those of Dead People

Peekskill Common Council member and Housing Authority Board member Rob Scott, 44, has been charged with forging signatures on his election petition in a desperate bid to secure a spot on the ballot for the Westchester County Board of Legislators, Peekskill Herald reported.

Scott’s attempt to challenge incumbent County Legislator Colin Smith for the Democratic nomination in last year’s primary came to an abrupt halt when the County Board of Elections invalidated a significant portion of his petition signatures.

Of the 531 signatures Scott submitted, 217 were deemed fraudulent, leaving him well below the required threshold to qualify for the ballot.

“This morning, the City of Peekskill learned Councilman Rob Scott was charged by the Westchester County District Attorney with filing false documents. The City understands that this is a serious charge, and that information is currently developing. The City will address and comment once more information becomes available,” according to the press release.

According to allegations, Scott knowingly submitted petitions with forged signatures, including those of individuals who later confirmed they had never signed any document for Scott. This discovery emerged from an investigation initiated by the DA’s office after receiving complaints from citizens about the forged signatures.

The matter has escalated from a political embarrassment to a criminal case, with Scott facing felony charges for filing false documents.

According to Iohud, County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Scott had been arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, Penalties for this Class E felony carry a potential jail term of four years.

Scott’s arraignment is scheduled for April 30.