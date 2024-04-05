New Show “Inside J6” with The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo Dedicated to Jan 6 Patriots

Seismic earthquakes of J6 truth have been destroying the mainstream/ Democrat news media narrative these last few weeks, and now the floodgates are open.

A new weekly show ‘INSIDE J6’ with Brian Lupo, premiered on The Gateway Pundits’ Rumble channel and at BlessedNewsTV.com.

Host Brian ‘CannCon’ Lupo takes a deep dive into the heart of the January 6 movement, incarcerations, court cases, and news headlines – giving a breakdown of what’s really going on to these Political Prisoners.

Every episode also features an EXCLUSIVE interview with a January 6 Patriot, and you can hear directly from these brave American heroes directly without a filter.

You can watch “Inside J6” every Wednesday live at 8 PM EST.

The premiere episode features Cowboys for Trump founder and J6 defendant – Couy Griffin. Unbelievably, Couy is the first US elected official EVER to be removed from office for the ‘insurrection’ clause in the state of Arizona.

Hear Couy’s full story, including his pending Supreme Court J6 appeal and much more on ‘Inside J6!’

**Please support Couy here.**

You can also become a monthly commissary sponsor for a J6 Prisoner at SponsorJ6.com.

