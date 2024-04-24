New Info: NIH Leader Exposed for Recruiting Faith Leaders to Push Dangerous Covid Shot to Followers

The former leader of the National Institutes of Health is being exposed for weaponizing faith and prayer to push the so-called “Vaccine.” We have uncovered a video of Dr. Francis Collins openly pushing the vaccine as “God’s answer” to his prayers. He even admits part of the plan was to use faith leaders across the country to make the case for the Covid shot.

Dr. James Thorpe and his wife, Maggie, uncovered the disturbing plot to use people’s love of God, faith and prayer to dupe them into following the government’s tyrannical orders to take the jab. Dr. James Thorpe unveils the in-depth scheme in this edition of “Stinchfield.”