New Deals At The Gateway Pundit Discounts Page At MyPillow – Including the $25 Extravaganza on Towels, Slippers and More!

Mike Lindell’s MyPillow has been targeted by the totalitarian left and the fake news media.
All because Mike and the patriots at MyPillow supported President Trump.
But Mike didn’t cave in — instead, he partnered with us to offer lots of deals — without a middle man.
Plus, the lowest price ever on MyPillow sheets:
— “These sheets feel so soft and smooth when you slide into bed! They start off cool- which I love since I bought these for my camper bed! They do warm up to cozy but not hot during the night which I really love on cold fall nights.”
— “These sheets are the nicest I’ve ever owned. They are so soft and comfortable and fit my large extra mattress with a foam topper perfectly”
— “I purchased 2 sets of Giza dream sheets. I’m sold! The sheets are so comfortable & I love how they feel. So much I’m going to purchase 2 more sets. Another good thing the fitted sheet stays tucked under the mattress. Deep pockets. I promise you will love these sheets!!!”
-
Have a sateen weave to give them a luxurious finish
-
Are available in multiple colors, styles, and sizes
-
Are machine washable and durable
-
Have a 10-year warranty
-
Come with a 60 day money back guarantee
Look for this box at checkout:
Put TGP in that box and hit “APPLY” to get huge discounts and help support Gateway Pundit.
Thank you!