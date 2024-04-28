Socialist African Politician in Northern Ireland Again Calls Irish Patriots Who Oppose Mass Immigration “Terrorists” (VIDEO)

A Kenyan immigrant who is set to be the new mayor of Derry City, in Northern Ireland previously called Irish patriots who oppose mass immigration “terrorists.”

SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, an outspoken socialist, was nominated to be Derry City’s next mayor.

A selection convention scheduled for Monday evening was canceled after Lilian Seenoi-Barr was nominated for mayor. The party bypassed a vote and went straight to nominate the new mayor.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr has contempt for Irish citizens who oppose mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East.

Of course, the lefty media celebrated Derry’s first black mayor – even though she has contempt for the Irish people.

Derry and Strabane is set to make history by having the North’s first black mayor, Derry Now can reveal. Derry Now understands that SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has gained the party’s nomination to replace current incumbent Patricia Logue as the city and district’s in June. Cllr Seenoi-Barr was first co-opted to Derry and Strabane District Council in 2021. She was subsequently elected in the 2023 local elections. Derry Now understands that a selection convention was due to take place on Monday evening. However the meeting has since been cancelled as the party’s management committee has opted to nominate Cllr Seenoi-Barr for mayor instead of taking it to a vote among the party’s 300 members. Two other candidates were in the running to become the SDLP’s pick for mayor, they were councillors Shauna Cusack and Jason Barr.

This is not the first time Seenoi-Barr made the headlines for calling Irish natives terrorists.

In November, five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, by a deranged madman.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. One child was severely injured.

It was later discovered a migrant from Algeria was behind the vicious knife attack on children.

Irish citizens rioted in the streets after this latest horrific attack by an immigrant.

Irish Socialist Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr spoke to the BBC following the brutal stabbing attack.

Seenoi-Barr said the Irish in Ireland are the problem. Everyone is scared of them.

Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr: I’ve been speaking to so many leaders since Friday. In fact, I haven’t had good sleep because we’ve just been discussing the same issues. People are very fearful. They are terrified of even thinking they will walk on the street. Not just in Dublin, across Ireland right now. They know that there’s a voice note circulating on social media calling for people to harm them, killing every immigrant in this country. It is very unsettling. Everyone is living on edge right now and we need to do something about it. We cannot continue ignoring that this is a small minority of far right. It is an organized terrorist group of people who want to harm immigrants in this country and we have to take action now! We can’t keep on calling them a small, dangerous group of people because it is an organized group of people who are radicalizing young people and encouraging them to go and harm others who are just living peacefully, who wants to live a peaceful life in this country. Trending: FBI Pledge Weekend: Patriot Front Group Marches in Downtown Charleston, West Virginia – Elon Musk Weighs In

She said nothing about the children being stabbed. Not one word.