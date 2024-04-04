National Guard Member Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrant Across Border (VIDEO)

A member of the Texas National Guard was arrested after he was caught on video smuggling an illegal immigrant across the southern border in his government-issued vehicle.

In the video, Specialist Savion Johnson, who was deployed in Eagle Pass, Texas, was seen leading Texas’ Department of Public Safety authorities on a high-speed chase after authorities were alerted by Johnson’s suspicious actions near a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Johnson has since been charged with smuggling an illegal person, evading arrest, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Governor Greg Abbott’s spokesperson stated that if the allegations against Johnson are true, he’s a “traitor and criminal.”

Per New York Post:

Dramatic video captured the moment a Texas National Guardsman was captured after allegedly smuggling an illegal immigrant to the southern border and leading police on a high-speed chase in his government-issued SUV. Specialist Savion Amari Donovan Johnson, 26, is seen being dragged out of the vehicle by members of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Kinney County sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested Sunday in Bracketville after the chase, which reached speeds at over 100 mph and charged with evading arrest, smuggling of persons and unlawful carry of a weapon. The soldier was deployed to the Eagle Pass crossing as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star State, according to NewsNation Now.

Johnson reportedly accepted $6,000 to smuggle the illegal alien.