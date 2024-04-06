Mysterious Rings Spotted Rising Above Mt. Etna, Europe’s Most Active Volcano

The month of April has brought extreme natural events all across the globe.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the East Coast just a few days after a major earthquake rocked Taiwan.

Now, Europe’s most active volcano, Mt. Etna, shows signs of mysterious activity.

Since Wednesday, Mount Etna has been blowing mysterious smoke rings into the sky.

According to AP, the smoke rings are called volcanic vortex rings and occur during a rare phenomenon “that is generated by the combination of rapid gas release and the vent shape spewed out of a new crater.”

The Italian volcano Etna has started erupting smoke rings This phenomenon is rare, as smoke rings are formed only with a specific crater shape and geometry. pic.twitter.com/ndo94Z1LJE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 5, 2024

They’re not UFOs, angel halos, or a bit of Gandalf wizardry. These otherworldly photos show an extremely rare phenomenon called “volcanic smoke rings.” Mt. Etna, Sicily, Italy

April 5, 2024https://t.co/mMn0DcgQah pic.twitter.com/SeTfywZ2Lb — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 6, 2024

They’re not UFOs, angel halos, a bit of Gandalf wizardry, or a “giant smoking and blowing rings,” as one commenter joked. The series of otherworldly photos Maria Liotta took from her home in Bronte, Sicily, Italy, on April 5, 2024, show a bizarre phenomenon known as “volcanic smoke rings.” The rings arose from Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano. Etna rises 11,000 feet above the island of Sicily in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. The volcano erupts frequently, and its explosions have been documented for more than 3,500 years. Until recently, how the smoke rings form wasn’t well understood. Formation requires a calm atmosphere and a circular volcanic vent. And, technically, it isn’t really smoke. When hot volcanic gases are released suddenly from the vent in a short pulse, the gases rush upwards and create a cloud, not unlike plane contrails.